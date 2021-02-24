  • MORE MARKET STATS

Showtime: M&E revenue to script a turnaround next fiscal

By:
February 24, 2021 8:37 AM

Media & entertainment revenues are expected to script a strong 27% rebound to Rs 1.37 lakh crore in FY22 after contracting 26% this fiscal.

entertainmentEconomic recovery should boost ad revenues that are estimated to see an encouraging 31% y-o-y growth led by TV & digital; subscription revenues are projected to grow 24% y-o-y in FY22.

