Shopping mall owners to build new projects; looking for acquisition despite COVID-19

Rohit George, MD and Executive Director on the Board of Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA), said retail consumption has picked up after a washout in June quarter.
"October-November sales have been very good. We need to adopt cautious optimism," she said, and hoped that demand would surge in June-July next year. (Representative image)
Shopping mall owners are bullish about growth prospects of India’s retail sector despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to build new projects as well as look for acquisition to expand their businesses, according to major industry players.
In a panel discussion on retail sector organized by Naredco, senior officials of DLF, Phoenix, Nexus Malls and Virtuous Retail said sales in their shopping malls have picked up significantly during the festive season and it should reach to pre-COVID level in January-March 2021.?