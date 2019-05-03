Shoppers Stop CEO says weak performance in Q4 not unusual

Shoppers Stop MD & CEO Rajiv Suri said on Thursday the weak performance in Q4FY19 was not unusual since business tended to be dull post the festive season. Shoppers Stop on Tuesday reported a sales growth of 4.7% year-on-year in Q4FY19, against a negative 1.6% during Q4FY18. \u201cWe have posted a positive middle single-digit sales growth compared to negative single-digit sales growth in Q4FY18. Also, the new merchandise sales mix has improved compared to last year\u2019s quarter and so we have seen an increase in the gross margin by 80 basis points y-o-y,\u201d Suri said. The retailer posted a 45% y-o-y decrease in profit after tax at `11.45 crore against `20.78 crore during Q4FY18. This was due to higher depreciation owing to one store closure, one store relocation and re-evaluation of life of the asset in line with lease period which aggregated to a reduction of `18.69 crore from the profits in Q4FY19. The same-store sales growth in Q4 grew by 3.7% y-o-y despite a low base of 4.1% during the same quarter in the previous fiscal. During Q4, one Shoppers Stop department store was opened in Nashik to reach across 39 cities. Along with that, the K Raheja-owned fashion store chain also launched two MAC and one Clinique store. \u201cCurrently, we have 115 beauty stores and 83 Shoppers Stop stores in India. We plan to add six to seven more Shoppers Store and 15 to 20 beauty stores in FY20,\u201d Suri said. The private brands grew by 9.7% y-o-y and along with exclusive brands, contributed 10.9% to the sales mix in Q4FY19. Talking about segment-wise growth, Suri said the leather category grew by 13.8% y-o-y, followed by watches at 10.6% , beauty segment at 8.5% and in apparels, the men\u2019s formal segment grew by 6.8%.