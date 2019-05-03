Shoppers Stop CEO says weak performance in Q4 not unusual

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 12:28:09 AM

This was due to higher depreciation owing to one store closure, one store relocation and re-evaluation of life of the asset in line with lease period which aggregated to a reduction of `18.69 crore from the profits in Q4FY19.

The same-store sales growth in Q4 grew by 3.7% y-o-y despite a low base of 4.1% during the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Shoppers Stop MD & CEO Rajiv Suri said on Thursday the weak performance in Q4FY19 was not unusual since business tended to be dull post the festive season. Shoppers Stop on Tuesday reported a sales growth of 4.7% year-on-year in Q4FY19, against a negative 1.6% during Q4FY18.

“We have posted a positive middle single-digit sales growth compared to negative single-digit sales growth in Q4FY18. Also, the new merchandise sales mix has improved compared to last year’s quarter and so we have seen an increase in the gross margin by 80 basis points y-o-y,” Suri said.

The retailer posted a 45% y-o-y decrease in profit after tax at `11.45 crore against `20.78 crore during Q4FY18. This was due to higher depreciation owing to one store closure, one store relocation and re-evaluation of life of the asset in line with lease period which aggregated to a reduction of `18.69 crore from the profits in Q4FY19.

The same-store sales growth in Q4 grew by 3.7% y-o-y despite a low base of 4.1% during the same quarter in the previous fiscal. During Q4, one Shoppers Stop department store was opened in Nashik to reach across 39 cities. Along with that, the K Raheja-owned fashion store chain also launched two MAC and one Clinique store. “Currently, we have 115 beauty stores and 83 Shoppers Stop stores in India. We plan to add six to seven more Shoppers Store and 15 to 20 beauty stores in FY20,” Suri said.

The private brands grew by 9.7% y-o-y and along with exclusive brands, contributed 10.9% to the sales mix in Q4FY19. Talking about segment-wise growth, Suri said the leather category grew by 13.8% y-o-y, followed by watches at 10.6% , beauty segment at 8.5% and in apparels, the men’s formal segment grew by 6.8%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Shoppers Stop CEO says weak performance in Q4 not unusual
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition