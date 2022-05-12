Shopflo raises $2.6 million in seed funding from Tiger Global

Shopflo, a software as a service (SaaS) provider, on Wednesday raised $2.6 million in seed funding led by Tiger Global and TQ Ventures. The round also saw participation from Better Capital and a pool of other angel investors.

This is Tiger Global’s first investment in a startup that is still at the pre-product stage, the platform claimed.

Shopflo eases the checkout experience for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands by eliminating the process of entering personal information every time a customer visits a partner website. It also allows the shoppers to complete their pen recovery and complete purchases on WhatsApp.

Shopflo was founded by Ankit Bansal, Priy Ranjan and Ishan Rakshit in 2021.