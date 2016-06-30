Shopclues looks to beat Flipkart, Amazon; here’s how

E-commerce platform Shopclues which focuses more on unstructured product categories, aims to have one million merchants on its platform by the year end. The company currently has about half a million sellers on its platform. (Source: Website)

In contrast, its competitors like Flipkart has about 90,000 sellers, Snapdeal about 3 lakh sellers and Amazon has around 80,000 sellers on their respective platforms.

Radhika Aggarwal, co-founder and chief business officer at ShopClues, said, “The half-million mark is certain to have a positive impact on our overall GMV as increased choice results in a higher conversion rate. With our goal of on-boarding a million merchants by the end of this year, we will cement ShopClues’ market leadership stance as the only online destination shoppers turn to for their entire spectrum of needs.”

The increased number of merchants has significantly boosted the total available products and unstructured offerings from various regions of the country on ShopClues. This tremendously impacts the choice and selection that the marketplace is able to offer to its shopper base, the company said.

Shopclues, which started operations in July 2011 by Sanjay Sethi and Radhika Aggarwal, claims to have about 50 million listed products on its platform with over 85% falling under the unstructured categories.