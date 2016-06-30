​​ ​
Shopclues looks to beat Flipkart, Amazon; here’s how

Updated: June 30, 2016 9:08 AM
E-commerce platform Shopclues which focuses more on unstructured product categories, aims to have one million merchants on its platform by the year end. The company currently has about half a million sellers on its platform.

In contrast, its competitors like Flipkart has about 90,000 sellers, Snapdeal about 3 lakh sellers and Amazon has around 80,000 sellers on their respective platforms.

Radhika Aggarwal, co-founder and chief business officer at ShopClues, said, “The half-million mark is certain to have a positive impact on our overall GMV as increased choice results in a higher conversion rate. With our goal of on-boarding a million merchants by the end of this year, we will cement ShopClues’ market leadership stance as the only online destination shoppers turn to for their entire spectrum of needs.”

The increased number of merchants has significantly boosted the total available products and unstructured offerings from various regions of the country on ShopClues. This tremendously impacts the choice and selection that the marketplace is able to offer to its shopper base, the company said.

Shopclues, which started operations in July 2011 by Sanjay Sethi and Radhika Aggarwal, claims to have about 50 million listed products on its platform with over 85% falling under the unstructured categories.

    Rakesh Raghuvanshi
    Jun 30, 2016 at 1:16 pm
    If 85 % of all your merchants are going to stock unstructured products they you are running the risk of very high return post s - because of quality or customers dissatisfaction All third-party sellers do not chip away at a b’s retion, But it's true that many use damaging tactics like false discounts (i.e. selling at or higher than MSRP and advertising a higher original price). It doesn't stop there , if you look at the presentation of your bs by these resellers on Big online market place ( read third-party seller ) images are often subpar and not aspirational. Therefore it is important for bs to understand the origins of leaks in their supply chains . Because all these unofficial resellers do not obtain merchandise directly from the b. So what can bs do to eliminate theses rogue resellers and grow their share exponentially , claiming their rightful share
      Rakesh Raghuvanshi
      Jun 30, 2016 at 1:19 pm
      If 85% of merchants ( stocks) are gong to be unstructured than you be rest ured that you will end up having quality issues . because its going to be difficult to mange so many merchants with so many variables and build a quality standard . All third-party sellers do not chip away at a b’s retion, But it's true that many use damaging tactics like false discounts (i.e. selling at or higher than MSRP and advertising a higher original price). It doesn't stop there , if you look at the presentation of your bs by these resellers on Big online market place ( read third-party seller ) images are often subpar and not aspirational. Therefore it is important for bs to understand the origins of leaks in their supply chains . Because all these unofficial resellers do not obtain merchandise directly from the b. So what can bs do to eliminate theses rogue resellers and grow their share exponentially , claiming their rightful share
