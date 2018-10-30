Shocking: Which bureaucrats worked with IL&FS? Govt has no idea!

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 5:53 AM

The PMO transferred the RTI to the Department of Financial Services (DFS) since DFS is the administrative department for a firm that is largely held by government banks or financial institutions.

 

the government has no clue of just who worked with IL&FS, at which point in time, and how much they got paid for it. (Representational photo: Reuters)

The large number of former and serving bureaucrats who worked with IL&FS or its various subsidiaries, it is well recognised, gave it a security cover few could penetrate. Yet, for some reason, the government has no clue of just who worked with IL&FS, at which point in time, and how much they got paid for it.

 

FE filed an RTI with the prime minister's office (PMO) asking these questions. The PMO transferred the RTI to the Department of Financial Services (DFS) since DFS is the administrative department for a firm that is largely held by government banks or financial institutions. The very same day, DFS sent the request to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

While DFS said that no such information is either available or maintained, DoPT sent a copy of the RTI to DFS saying it was the nodal/administrative department.

