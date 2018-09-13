​​​
  3. Shivinder Mohan Singh to withdraw petition in NCLT against elder brother Malvinder

Shivinder Mohan Singh to withdraw petition in NCLT against elder brother Malvinder

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh Thursday said he has applied to withdraw the petition filed in NCLT against elder brother Malvinder and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 5:04 PM
fortis, ranbaxy, shivinder mohan singh, latest news, malviner singh, NCLT, NCLT latest news, nclt news today Shivinder had alleged that collective and ongoing actions of his elder brother and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of companies and their shareholders. (Reuters)

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh Thursday said he has applied to withdraw the petition filed in NCLT against elder brother Malvinder and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani.

Shivinder had alleged that collective and ongoing actions of his elder brother and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of companies and their shareholders. “I have applied to withdraw the petition before the NCLT, that is coming up for hearing,” Shivinder Mohan Singh told PTI.

“There is a mediation process that has been kicked off and if it does not work I have the option of refiling it,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top