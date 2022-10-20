Shiv Nadar tops EdelGive Hurun philanthropy list, Azim Premji slips to 2nd spot; Adani’s giveaways rise 46%

HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar, with an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore has reclaimed the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title. The billionaire donated Rs crore per day, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 report. Wipro’s Azim Premji has slipped to the second spot with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore, down by 95%. Note that Premji is the only living Indian to feature in Edelgive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century with a donation of Rs 190 crore. Meanwhile Asian, and India’s richest man, Gautam Adani was ranled at number seven in the list as his donations increased by 46%. The billionaire has donated over Rs 400 crore in three years. Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani was again ranked at number three with 3-year donation at Rs 1446 crore.

Also Read: MCX Gold outlook cautiously optimistic, yellow metal price may appreciate to Rs 53500 per 10 gram

Shiv Nadar & family have contributed the most in their individual capacity. The Nadar’s have gone beyond the mandatory CSR contribution and have given Rs 1,043 crore to the causes they believe in their personal capacity. According to the Edelgive Hurun report, 15 individuals in India have made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 have donated over Rs 50 crore, and 43 have given away more than Rs 20 crore. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) group chairman AM Naik, who donated Rs 142 crore, is India’s most generous Professional Manager, according to the list. Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath increased their donation by 300% to Rs 100 crore. Meanwhile, with donations of Rs 213 crore each, Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi and NS Parthasarathy stormed into the top 10 of the list.

Hurun Research Institute; EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022

According to the EdelGive Hurun report, contributions towards philanthropy have fallen in FY22 basically due to the huge base effect of pandemic spending and an exceptional contribution of Rs 7,807 crore last year by Azim Premji to his two philanthropic trusts. The top 10 in the list cumulatively donated Rs 3,378 crore in FY22, as against a combined donation of Rs 12,785 in the previous year’s list. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini Nilekani are ranked 9th and 11th respectively in the list and are active philanthropists. Kumar Mangalam Birla & family with a donation of Rs 242 crore are ranked fourth in the list. The family has contributed around Rs 75 crore in their personal capacity.

Also Read: Stocks to buy: ICICI Bank, Cipla among top Muhurat picks, investors may pocket smart returns till next Diwali

With a donation of Rs 165 crore, Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal & family is at the 8th position in the list. Agarwal has increased his contribution by 27% from last year. Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan has given Rs 90 crore in FY22 in his personal capacity. A total of six women found their place in the list. With a donation of Rs 120 crore, Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies is India’s most generous woman, followed Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV who donated Rs 21 crore. Anu Aga & family of Thermax donated Rs 20 crore in FY22 to come in the third spot.