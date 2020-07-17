HCL Technologies Chairman Shiv Nadar to step down, will work as Chief Strategy Officer from now

The company’s Board of Directors said that HCL Technologies has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

IT major HCL Technologies today announced that its Chairman Shiv Nadar has expressed the desire to step down from the position of the Chairman. The company’s Board of Directors said that HCL Technologies has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors to replace Shiv Nadar. “Shiv Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the Company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company,” HCL Technologies said in a statement. Shiv Nadar is the 81st richest man in the world with a net worth of Rs 16.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

