SHIPYAARI: Transforming package transportation efficiently

Operating as a B2B logistics enabler, right from order placement to fulfilment and returns, is Shipyaari. “Irrespective of how many carriers a brand may use, they get access to a complete suite of analytics pertaining to each of the carriers, unified in one dashboard, on our platform,” says Nayan Ratandhayara, co-founder & CEO, Shipyaari. As per him, each carrier may have their own protocol for integration and data management. “Brands need not worry about managing them separately on our platform as we have standardised these integrations. For carriers, we help them optimise routes and improve operational accountability,” says Ratandhayara.

Mumbai-based Shipyaari works with national carriers like Bluedart and DHL and also with regional players without owning any fleet. The company also coordinates transit points for deliveries on its platform. In addition to this, Shipyaari’s digital platform provides fintech for the stakeholders using it. “We take care of transit and capex insurance for the packages transported and also provide lending services to sellers who are heavy on inventory after a hypothecation process,” says Ratandhayara.

According to him, fintech has improved the regularity of business for all the stakeholders. Due to the availability of working capital, the stakeholders are able to keep up their business and in turn, this has ensured a continuous movement of commodities. With 15-18% gross margins in the B2B segment, Shipyaari charges the brands per unit distance and weight of the packages to be transported and has a healthier 20-28 % margin from fleets who are on the platform. For smaller parcels involved in e-commerce and D2C segments, the startup charges a fee depending on the region they need to be delivered.

Shipyaari has a top line of $4 million and is profitable, being bootstrapped to the founders. “We grew at 60% CAGR in the last five years, accelerated by Covid-19 during the period. We achieved the growth by 2022 which we thought would be possible only by 2025,” says Ratandhayara. “We ventured into ed-tech during Covid-19 pandemic when everyone started studying online,” he adds.

Shipyaari has been enabling distribution of ed-tech products and books. The startup aggregated warehouses on its platform which would stock ed-tech products and books. It would then optimise delivery using the algorithm on its platform to connect the nearest warehouse to the location of delivery.

MILESTONES TO SUCCESS

* Caters to business and enterprises of all sizes

* Works with Bluedart, DHL and regional players

* Has 20,000+ satisfied users

* 1.2 lakh square feet warehousing inventory

* Has 3 million+ shipments delivered