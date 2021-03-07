  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shiprocket records multifold jump in D2C women sellers on its platform

By:
March 7, 2021 7:37 PM

The logistics firm registered a 273 per cent growth in the volume of shipments year-on-year done by women sellers when compared to February 2020.

shiprocketShiprocket observed that there was a nearly 700 per cent increase in the women seller count on its platform between February 2020 and February 2021. (Representational Image)

E-commerce logistics firm Shiprocket on Sunday said it has recorded several fold jump in women entrepreneurs that directly ship products to consumers which range from healthcare to personal care, electronics, etc.

“Shiprocket observed that there was a nearly 700 per cent increase in the women seller count on its platform between February 2020 and February 2021 with the count going from a little over 2,000 to more than 20,000 women sellers in a year, taking the total to almost 23,000,” Shiprocket said in a report.

The new report compiles various trends observed by Shiprocket from February 2020 to February 2021 with a sample size of over 23,000 women sellers across India highlighting growth of Women in D2C (direct to consumers) sector and opportunities for ‘womenpreneurs’, the company said.

The D2C sellers may get orders from famous e-commerce portals, their own website or over phone and ship their products directly to consumers.

“D2C has become a segment with immense traction in recent times among women. More and more women are now venturing into entrepreneurship through online selling. On our platform, there has been a major uptick in the number of women D2C sellers since early last year,” Shiprocket co-founder and CEO Saahil Goel said.

Shiprocket observed that a large chunk of the traction from women sellers, over 24 per cent, came from social media while online stores accounted for more than 12 per cent, offline channels comprising nearly 10 per cent. The least traction was observed from marketplaces which accounted for a little over 3 per cent.

The logistics platform also identified that Tier-I cities, with nearly 55 per cent, had the maximum women sellers while Tier-II cities followed closely with over 45 per cent.

Shiprocket identified the top 5 categories in which women sellers operate to be Healthcare, comprising over 39  per cent, Personal Care, consisting of more than 25 per cent, apparel, comprising of nearly 19 per cent, over 10  per cent women in electronics, and kitchen products accounted for almost 7 per cent of women sellers, the report said.

