Shiprocket acquires majority stake in rival Pickrr for roughly $200 million

Set up in 2017, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Shiprocket started off as DIY technology stack focusing on social sellers and SMEs. Picker, was established a year later in 2018. Both these companies cater to India’s growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment.

Written by FE Bureau
“We are excited to have Pickrr as part of the Shiprocket family, combining the two largest platforms enabling direct commerce. Together, we will define the future of e-commerce enablement in India,” said Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket.
E-commerce logistics solutions company, Shiprocket has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in its competitor Pickrr for roughly $200 million, in a mix of cash and equity transaction, the two firms announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal will help Shiprocket emerge as India’s largest and fastest-growing ecommerce enablement platform. The two platforms process 10 million shipments every month with a customer base of over 75,000 merchants, the statement added. “As we analysed, we were certain that it would be mutually beneficial, not just for the two platforms, but the entire e-commerce logistics space,” said Gaurav Mangla, co-founder of Pickrr.

“Both Shiprocket and Pickrr are frontrunners in the industry, and we are keen to work closely with them to build futuristic solutions and transform the e-commerce logistics sector by driving it to its next growth phase,” he added.

