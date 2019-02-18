Sharp FP-J60M-W air purifier review: Breathe a little easier with this feature-packed device

Recently, Sharp introduced its J Series room air purifiers especially designed and built for Indian conditions.

Air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region and many other Indian cities seems to be fast becoming a round-the-year phenomenon. While numerous brands have descended on the market, by and large there is ignorance among the consumers on which air purifier to buy. Japanese multinational Sharp has been educating users on choosing the right air purifier that helps eliminate a wide variety of toxins through safe and effective technologies.

Recently, Sharp introduced its J Series room air purifiers especially designed and built for Indian conditions. We have been using the FP-J60M-W machine for trial purpose, it retails for Rs 35,000; let us take a look at some of its features and overall performance. But first, a look at some vital information on the growing relevance of air purifiers in our lives.

Sharp officials inform that while living in a polluted environment, our goal should be to reduce the exposure or risk from indoor pollutants. By breathing fresh air for at least 8 to 10 hours a day, we will nourish our cardiovascular system, respiratory system, nervous system and take the pressure off our immune system thus giving stamina and energy to fight diseases while in challenging environments. The fundamental purpose of an air purifier is to help in reducing toxic load entering the body thereby reducing sick days and medication.

Sharp FP-J60M-W (including the two other air purifiers in J series) deploys the high-density active plasmacluster technology combined with passive mechanical filtration systems (PM10 Pre Filter, Carbon Filter & H14 Grade True HEPA Filter) to trap and eliminate the harmful substances. The Haze Mode in the machine ensures superior purification from poisonous haze substances like toluene, benzene, among other harmful gases using the plasmacluster, HEPA and carbon filters along with strong airflow and suction. House dust, dander, coarse dust upto 10 microns can be trapped and washed from the Pre Filter without loading the HEPA.

The FP-J60M-W air purifier deploys H14 Grade True HEPA for 99.97% efficiency, where due to charges generated inside the HEPA, particles are trapped in corners thus not clogging the air path and maintaining efficiency for upto two years. While the interactive panel displays the wattage consumed, PM2.5 levels, odour and dust levels, it ensures that the panel lights are switched off as soon as the room lights are turned off, thanks to the super sensitive light sensor mounted on the panel.

The high-density plasmacluster emitted from the Spot Mode in the air purifier enables a quicker removal of volatile organic compounds, infections and static charge to offer sterilised air to your loved ones. While the air is being taken from each corner of the room space through powerful suction, the sensor placed right at the input duct before mechanical filtration ensures modest PM2.5 level monitoring of the purified air in the room.

Overall, the Sharp FP-J60M-W air purifier is packed with a lot of features and is adept at efficiently cleaning a decent-sized room of indoor pollution.

* Estimated street price: Rs 35,000