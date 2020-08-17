Sharp fall in natural gas output in Q1

The gross production of gas is expected to fall by 10.6% during FY21, CARE Ratings has said–production fell by 5.9% during FY20 and 0.7% during FY19.

Domestic natural gas production declined sharply by 15.5% y-o-y during Q1FY21, compared with a 0.5% fall in Q1FY20. Low offtake by industries due to the Covid-19 crisis was behind the fall in production, with environmental issues also playing a role. Consumption of natural gas fell by 14.3% y-o-y in the quarter.

