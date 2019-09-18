Sharp expects 50 percent growth in turnover next fiscal, introduces new range of smart home appliances

Sharp Business Systems, a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation Japan, expects a turnover of Rs 230 crore in the current financial year

Sharp Business Systems (India) expects 50 per cent growth in its turnover during the financial year 2020-21, as the company is expanding its portfolio and venturing into new segments such as smart home appliances. The company is looking India as one of the three major focus markets for the home appliances segment though its contribution to its global fold is not big, said Sharp India Managing Director Shinji Minatogawa.

“India is one of the most highlighted and targeted markets for us in home appliances, that’s why we are developing country-specific products,” he said, adding, “We are committed to the Indian market.”

Sharp Business Systems, a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation Japan, expects a turnover of Rs 230 crore in the current financial year. “We are expecting a growth of around 50 per cent next fiscal,” said Sharp President of Consumer Electronics Business Kishlay Ray. According to him, it would be delivered by all divisions, which include its business-to-business verticals as display and signage business and printing and business-to-consumer busines.

Sharp on Wednesday introduced new range of smart home appliances and strengthened its range of home air purification systems. The company is sensing a good opportunity in the segment as the disposable income in the metros is on the rise and the people are spending to buy niche products. The company has also introduced new range of air purifiers, dehumidifiers and water purifiers in India with smart filtration technology and energy-efficient features.