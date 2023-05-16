scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Shareholders of Dish TV seek removal of 2 directors

Dish TV’s largest shareholder, Yes Bank, which has a 24% stake, and the promoter family led by former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel (which has a 4% stake) are engaged in a legal dispute over board representation.

Written by FE Bureau
Dish TV
The shareholders have also asked for the appointment of three new directors,  K Badri Narayanan, Satish Kumar Yanmandra and Jeet Sen Gupta, to the board. (File Image)

Minority shareholders of Dish TV have asked the company to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), the direct-to-home operator said on Monday, adding that it is evaluating the request by the shareholders, who have a 10.15% stake in the company.

The purpose of the proposed EGM is the reconstitution of the board, including removal of two long-term directors Shankar Aggarwal and Rashmi Aggarwal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The shareholders have also asked for the appointment of three new directors,  K Badri Narayanan, Satish Kumar Yanmandra and Jeet Sen Gupta, to the board.

Also Read

Dish TV’s largest shareholder, Yes Bank, which has a 24% stake, and the promoter family led by former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel (which has a 4% stake) are engaged in a legal dispute over board representation.

Also Read

In March, shareholders had shot down the appointment of four independent directors, who had come on board in December 2022 after Goel’s departure in September that year.  This was the first major appointment since Goel’s departure.

In December, shareholders had rejected a proposal for adoption of audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY21 and FY22 during its annual general meeting.

Yes Bank had also transferred its stake in Dish TV in December to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, along with underlying loans to Essel group companies. The development was part of the lender’s move to transfer bad loans worth `48,000 crore from its books to the asset reconstruction company.

More Stories on
Dish TV

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 02:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market