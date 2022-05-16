Share India Securities Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 76 crore

Technology-driven financial services company Share India Securities Ltd on Monday reported more than two-fold jump in its profit after tax at Rs 76.02 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 35.82 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal, Share India Securities said in a statement.

It registered 52 per cent rise in its revenue at Rs 294.82 crore for the January-March quarter of FY22 from Rs 194.35 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. For the full financial year 2021-22, the company’s PAT climbed to Rs 201.84 crore from Rs 80.75 crore in the previous financial year.

Total revenue increased to Rs 871.01 crore in FY22 from Rs 453.81 crore in the previous year. “The company has delivered another year for 100 per cent growth in all financial metrics for the quarter and full year. Q4 FY22 was best ever financial performance in the 25 years of our existence and also among the best in the industry,” its managing director Kamlesh Shah said.

He further said that the company is planning to strengthen its retail presence through new and innovative products in Q3 and Q4 of this fiscal.”These products will especially focus on the algo segment and allow common man to access institutional grade product portfolio. These initiatives will help our growth momentum to continue in future as well and diversify our revenue stream as well,” he added.

Share India Securities implanted its feet in the financial market in 1994 as a securities broking company. It offers a wide range of financial products and services to its over 17,500 clients.