Shapoorji Palonji, two other companies submit bids for tech park at GIFT

Mumbai-based business conglomerate Shapoorji Palonji Group and two other companies have evinced interest for construction of Gujarat’s first tech park to be developed at Gujarat International Finance-Tech (GIFT) city situated on the outskirts of state capital Gandhinagar.

“State owned Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) is promoting the Rs 300-crore tech park project. Apart from Shapoorji Palonji Group, two other Gujarat based companies PSP projects and Cube Construction are in the race for the construction of nearly 6 lakh sq ft space in GIFT City,” said a senior official with the state government.

The official close to the development said that bidding process for the first phase of the tech park has been completed and these three companies have submitted their bids. According to him, another six lakh sq ft space would be developed in the second phase after the completion of first phase.

“Senior officials and experts would scrutinise the bids of all the three companies and best bid would be awarded the contract for the tech park. First phase would be completed in next couple of years. Already, 40 odd tech companies have shown interest to open their offices at the proposed tech park,” said the official.

Gujarat Electronic and Software Industries Association (GESIA) has signed an MoU with GIDC to buy over 3 lakh sq ft space through its members, said Jaimin Shah, former president of GESIA. Shah, who is closely associated with the upcoming tech park from GESIA’s point of view, says that the park would fulfill the need of state-of-the-art infrastructure for IT and ITeS (IT-enabled Services). Currently, companies functioning in the state are scattered in different locations, the new infrastructure would bring them at single location which would create a dynamic ecosystem for the industry & help Gujarat emerge as the next IT hub of India.

Gujarat government is expecting approximately 10,000 employment opportunities in the upcoming tech park once the companies occupy the space constructed in the first phase. Sources in GIDC said that companies related to internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are keen on having their operations within the GIFT city premise, the tech park would serve their purpose.