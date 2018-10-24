Shantha Biotechnics’ polio vaccine ShanIPV gets WHO prequalification

Representative Image

Sanofi Pasteur said Wednesday its inactivated polio vaccine ShanIPV has received prequalification status from the World Health Organization (WHO). The status qualifies ShanIPV vaccine for purchase by the United Nations’ agencies, Sanofi Pasteur and Shantha Biotechnics said in a joint statement.

The polio vaccine has been developed by Sanofi Pasteur’s arm Shantha Biotechnics. Shantha Biotechnics Executive Director & COO Mahesh Bhalgat said, “WHO-prequalification of a vaccine is a stringent process wherein the WHO reviews the production process, quality control procedures,tests consistency of various batches and works closely with the responsible national regulatory authority in this process.”

“Over the last two decades, Sanofi Pasteur has been serving the vaccination needs of India by making available the highest quality products. Today, the only 2 WHO-prequalified IPV containing vaccines that are available in India are both from Sanofi Pasteur (ShanIPV and Hexaxim),” Sanofi Pasteur, India & South Asia Country Head Jean-Pierre Baylet said. Shantha Biotechnics was acquired by Sanofi Pasteur Holding in 2009.