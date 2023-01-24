Shamal Patel, Valamji Humbal re-elected as chairman & vice-chairman of Amul

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy and FMCG products under the brand name of Amul, re-elected Shamal Patel as the chairman of the company, on Tuesday. Valamji Humbal was also elected as the GCMMF vice-chairman for the second time in the election, said the cooperative in a statement. The election was held in Anand in presence of the heads of all the district cooperative milk unions. The elections were being held after a gap of 2.5 years, in the presence of 17 of the 18 members who represent their district milk unions in the state, according to a PTI report. His name was proposed by Ashok Chaudhary, chairman of Mehsana Milk Union, and was supported by Ramsinh Parmar, chairman of Kaira Milk Union, and other member unions of GCMMF.

Patel is also the chairman of Sabar Dairy Union with annual sales exceeding Rs 6,800 crore and farmer membership of 3.85 lakh milk producers. He is associated with dairy cooperatives of Gujarat for the last 33 years. He was first elected as the chairman of GCMMF in July 2020. “Dairy cooperatives of Gujarat have been successful for the last seven decades due to high values and standards set by its founder leaders like Tribhuvandas Patel and Kurien. The combination of dynamic farmer leadership and professional management has made the federation the largest food organisation in the country,” he said in a media release by the company.

The election comes just days after Amul abruptly ended the services of its Managing Director RS Sodhi. Earlier on 9th January, RS Sodhi was asked to leave and hand over the charge to COO Jayen Mehta after a board meeting held at AmulFed Dairy, Gandhinagar. After today’s decision on the chairman and vice-chairman of the company, the wait is for the company to announce its new full-time MD. Reports suggest that the present interim managing director, Jayen Mehta’s candidature may be considered as the full-time managing director by the board. Mehta had joined Amul in 1991 and has served as the brand manager, group product manager and general manager of the company.

Amul had achieved a turnover of Rs 61,000 crore in July last year. The organisation added Rs 8,000 crore to its group turnover in 2021-22 growing faster than its 12-year compounded average growth rate.