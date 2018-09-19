Several cos show interest in Usha Martin’s steel biz

With the major steel producers expressing willingness to take over steel business of debt-ridden Usha Martin, the company is hopeful of receiving offers by this month-end. (Representational photo)

With the major steel producers expressing willingness to take over steel business of debt-ridden Usha Martin, the company is hopeful of receiving offers by this month-end.

Talking to the media after Usha Martin’s annual general meeting here on Tuesday, MD Rajeev Jhawar said that his company has signed non-disclosure agreements with five companies – Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Liberty House and Kalyani Steels. “The process of due diligence is on. Hopefully, within this month, we should receive offers from the bidders,” Jhawar said.

Notably, the Kolkata-based steel producer’s board had in June decided to explore the sale of its steel business and constituted a committee to appoint investment banks and consultants to help evaluate proposals and oversee the potential sale process. The company’s integrated steel plant near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand has one million tonne capacity per annum. It had decided to explore the sale of the steel unit mainly to reduce huge long-term debt. As on March 31, 2018, the company’s total debt stood at around Rs 4,600 crore.

Rohit Nanda, chief financial officer, Usha Martin, said during the current fiscal the company was looking to repay Rs 320 crore of debt while in the last fiscal, the sum had been Rs 540 crore. The company has constituted a committee of independent directors to oversee the process of selling the steel business. SBI Caps has been appointed as the merchant banker.

During the last financial year, the company, which is engaged in the production of steel and wire & wire ropes (WWR), posted a consolidated turnover of Rs 4,657.78 crore, which was around 20% higher than Rs 3,881.94 crore it earned in the previous fiscal. On a standalone basis, turnover increased to Rs 4,038.97 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 3,246.54 crore in the previous fiscal. Steel contributed 63.35% to the revenue during FY18 compared to 62.48% during FY17.

Interestingly, there are two promoter factions at the company – Brij Jhawar and his son, Rajeev Jhawar, on the one side, and chairman emeritus BK Jhawar and his son, Prashant Jhawar, on the other side.

In a dramatic move, lenders, led by State Bank of India, had in April last year pushed the board of directors of Usha Martin to remove Prashant Jhawar from the post of non-executive chairman. The board had appointed GN Bajpai as the non-executive chairman of the company. Prashant and Rajeev Jhawar are currently locked in legal battles at the Kolkata bench of the NCLT over the control of the company.