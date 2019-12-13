Seventh Express IT awards honour best minds in the field | WATCH LIVE from Mumbai

The seventh edition of the Express IT awards is being held in Mumbai today.

The Seventh Express IT, presented to the leaders and pathbreakers of the industry, would be held in Mumbai on Friday. The awards would be given away by Subramaniam Ramadorai, veteran of India’s IT industry. A high-powered jury was set up to pick the winners across a dozen categories. The jury is headed by TV Mohandas Pai, investor and former Infosys CFO.

The jury also featured Sharad Sharma, co-founder of iSPIRT, Professor S Sadagopan, IIIT director, Gopichand Katragadda, former CTO of the Tata Group and former head of GE’s India Research, and Sid Pai, technology consultant and investor.

The awards have set a benchmark for the information technology industry in the last few years and continue to discover and celebrate the finest talents and efforts being made in the sector. The IT field, being a vibrant one, provides a challenge to pick winners for innovation taking place.

In the 7th edition of the Express IT awards, nearly 300 entries were fact-checked by knowledge partner PWC to prepare a short-list. The jury scrutinised each of the entries that was shortlisted. Each of the entries was judged on the basis of their innovativeness and scalability. The jury also gave emphasis to how the solution would cater to India-specific problems.