Seventh Coal Mine Auction: 35 bids received, 22 companies including Jindal Steel, NTPC, Hindalco and GMDC submit bids

A total of 35 bids (both online and offline) were received under two tranches (7th tranche and 2nd attempt of 6th tranche) of commercial coal mine auctions after the online bids of 103 coal/lignite mines for sale of coal were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders on June 28. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders and the entire process was displayed on screen for the bidders.

Under the Seventh tranche of auctions, a total of 34 bids both online and offline were received against 17 coal mines and two bids were received only online. Of these 17 coal mines, nine are partially explored whereas the remaining mines are fully explored. The cumulative peak rated capacity ( PRC) of the fully explored coal mines is 47.80 million tonne per annum (MTPA). 16 coal mines are non-coking coal mines whereas one mine is coking coal mine.

Under 2nd Attempt of Sixth tranche, a total of 5 coal mines were put up for auctions and one bid has been received against 1 coal mine which is a fully explored non-coking coal mine. The PRC of the coal mine is 4 MTPA.

A total of five public sector companies submitted the bids in the ongoing round of commercial coal mines’ auction as well and 22 companies have submitted their bids (both online and offline) in the auction process. These companies include NTPC Mining, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, GMDC.

The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction.