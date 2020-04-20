Setback for Vijay Mallya: UK High Court rejects his plea against extradition to India

The two-member bench of the Royal Courts of Justice in London, dismissed the appeal in a judgment handed down remotely due to Coronavirus lockdown.

Former Kingfisher boss Vijay Mallya on Monday lost an appeal in a British High Court against his extradition order to India. The embattled liquor tycoon is staring at a jail term in India if the Indian authorities extradite him over charges of fraud and money laundering. The hearing in the British high court was a result of his appeal against the extradition request, according to News agency PTI. Mallya left India in 2016 for the United Kingdom, after claiming that he wanted to be closer to his children, who were already in the United Kingdom. A total of 17 banks are hunting Mallya for an alleged sum of Rs 9,000 crore.

The two-member bench of the Royal Courts of Justice in London, dismissed the appeal in a judgment handed down remotely due to Coronavirus lockdown. “We consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the SDJ [Senior District Judge] is in some respects wider than that alleged by the Respondent in India [Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)], there is a prima facie case which, in seven important respects, coincides with the allegations in India,” the bench of Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing ruled.

Mallya, after fleeing India has repeatedly expressed his willingness to pay the money back to Indian banks. He has often made the system a scapegoat for his inability to pay back the money. The 64-year old was arrested in 2017 by the UK Metropolitan police on behalf of Indian authorities. He is on bail since then.