ServiceNow unveils Innovation Centre in India, aims to transform work with GenAI

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, announced the opening of ServiceNow’s new Innovation Centre, which is a digital incubation hub for Indian enterprises to model, demonstrate and stress-test digital roadmaps – such as GenAI, hyper automation and low code apps – to deliver a better experience for customers and employees. Located in Hyderabad, the Innovation Centre has nine purpose-built rooms to help companies build custom digital blueprints to scale their business strategies. The hub will also host on-demand training sessions with academia, customers and partners.

“Establishing an Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, enables our customers to have conversations directly with our engineers at ServiceNow’s largest development centre outside of the USA, and integrate emerging technologies customised to their business strategies to best meet their needs,” said Kamolika Gupta Peres, Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow Indian Sub-Continent.

“The ServiceNow Innovation Centre in Hyderabad represents commitment to augment the way India enterprises operate and build digital expertise. This investment not only brings opportunities to the state and its people but also furthers Hyderabad’s reputation as a leading technology hub,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana.

Its India Development Centre in Hyderabad is a major contributor to the company’s global biannual product development cycle, ServiceNow said in a release. In India, ServiceNow today is serving all top ten technology providers, most of the top five banks and since launching its two local data centres in 2022, it is also gaining acceptance among the public sector. “ServiceNow India employees represent more than 15 per cent of our global workforce. Investing in India’s broader ecosystem is a huge priority for ServiceNow to equip people with digital skills,” said Sumeet Mathur, Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Centre.

ServiceNow’s global RiseUp program has partnered with ten academic and government institutions in India over the past ten months and has committed to train 5,500+ students to build digital skills in this first intake.