Series A: Zolve raises Rs 300 cr at Rs 1,575-cr valuation

Zolve, a neobank enabling global access to financial services, on Wednesday announced the closing of Rs 300 crore in Series A funding led by partners of DST Global, who had previously led rounds in many prominent global fintechs such as Robinhood, Nubank, Chime, Revolut, and Wealthsimple.

The round is being touted as one of the largest Series A funding rounds in the Indian start-up ecosystem till date. This funding round raises the 10-month-old company’s valuation to Rs 1,575 crore. The round also recorded participation from Tiger Global, another prolific investor in the global fintech space, counting multiple unicorns in its portfolio. Alkeon Capital, as well as existing investors Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners, also participated in the round.

The funding amount will be used to rapidly scale the company’s financial services platform, Zolve said in a statement on Wednesday