Serentica signs 1.25 GW green energy supply pacts

Serentica Renewables on Monday said that it has signed over 1.25 GW of new power delivery agreements (PDAs) with multiple industrial customers. This is in addition to the 580 MW PDAs that were signed in March 2023.

To ensure the round-the-clock (RTC) green energy needs, Serentica will install 4 GW of renewable energy capacities across the country. It will deploy both wind and solar capacities, supplemented with balancing solutions like energy storage. “The overall portfolio will supply more than 9 BUs of clean energy annually, thereby offsetting 8.5 million tonne of CO2,” it said.

Serentica is setting up the solar and wind capacities in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, where it has secured connectivity to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS).

“India’s energy transition must progress unabated to meet the dual objectives of its ever-increasing energy requirements and the fight against climate change,” said Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables.

Serentica is focused on industrial decarbonisation and aims to provide assured, renewable energy through a combination of solar, wind, energy storage, and balancing solutions. Its medium-term goal is to supply over 40 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 37 million tonne of CO2 emissions.