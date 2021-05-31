Sequential fall in major ports traffic in April

Volumes for POL and coal were weak, with POL volumes declining by 4.3% CAGR vs Apr’19 and coal volumes declining by 10.2% CAGR vs Apr’19.
Major ports’ volumes moderated to ~61.5mnt in Apr 2021 (-14.5% m-mmajor ports traffic, major ports traffic in april, ), at a 1.2% CAGR vs Apr’19 (vs.+5.1% CAGR in Mar’21 vs Mar’19).
Container volumes at 942k TEUs were strong, registering 4.6% CAGR vs Apr’19. In tonnage terms, container volumes rose at 5.2% CAGR vs Apr’19.
