SEPC Ltd completes Al Qibla Project worth $236 million in Iraq

SEPC Ltd on Monday announced that it has completed the Integrated Al Qibla Project in Basra, Iraq, for $236 million. “The scope of work involves engineering, supply, installation of primary sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, trunk sewer system with connected pumping station and road works,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The project will enable SEPC to participate in international tenders of contracts value up to $500 million and also open up new markets in GCC countries and others.

Also Read DoT approaches Customs for help on illegal imports; Some telecom companies found bypassing rules

The contracts awarded to the company included 311 kms of sewage network of various dia from 250 mm to 550 mm, 270 kms of storm water network, 76.47 kms of trunk sewer systems, 6337 numbers of RCC manholes, 16 numbers pumping stations and 13500 house service connection, and 210 kms of road work. The time period by which the given order is to be executed by SEPC Ltd is 1967 days.

Earlier last month, SEPC posted its fiscal fourth quarter results with total income from operations at Rs 150.12 crore, up 59.0 per cent as against Rs 94.44 crore in the same quarter last year. The company posted its loss for the period at Rs 20.15 crore in comparison to Rs 135.35 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. Its revenue from operations for the quarter was at Rs 142.23 crore.