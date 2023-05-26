Sensia to help Essar Oil digitalise fields

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Sensia to enhance operational efficiencies through digitalisation of its oil and gas field operations.

The partnership aims to unify measurement systems, optimise decision-making and enable remote control of critical parametres across Essar Oil’s wells, facilities and customer interface, the Essar Group company said in a statement.

The coal-bed methane producer will deploy Sensia’s Avalon digital platform interface. Sensia is a provider of digitalisation solutions.

Also Read Essar Oil to invest Rs 2,000 cr more to raise CBM output



“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our digitalisation journey, as it enables us to unify our measurement systems, optimise decision-making, and remotely control critical parametrer across our operations. By leveraging advanced technologies, we are confident that we will achieve increased production, reduced operating costs, and enhanced efficiency, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable and efficient energy production,”Essar Oil CEO Pankaj Kalra said.

Essar Oil is monitoring an additional 200 wells. The automation solution integrated into the programme will contribute to overall digitalisation efforts, enabling remote operations and improving efficiency for production expansion plans.

The digitalisation efforts will drive increased well performance, leading to enhanced production and reduced operating costs. Additionally, the remote control capabilities provided by the automation solution will streamline production operations and eliminate the need for onsite personnel, further optimising efficiency and resource allocation.

Essar Oil has invested Rs 5,000 crore in exploration in the Raniganj block and drilling 350 wells. The company will invest another Rs 2,000 crore for drilling 200 more wells in the next 18-24 months. It is also ramping up production from existing wells to 1.3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (mmscd) from 0.9 mmscd.