Senior Jet executives, pilots quit as relaunch uncertain

As uncertainty prevails over the relaunch of grounded carrier Jet Airways, several of its senior management executives, pilots and cabin crew have quit, CNBC TV-18 reported on Monday.

Among the senior executives who have left the airline are the heads of engineers and human resources departments.

According to the report, citing sources, Jet Airways’ vice president of in-flight services, Mark Turner, has been sent on leave without pay.

The airline’s chief executive officer, Sanjiv Kapoor, and chief financial officer, Vipula Gunatilleka, continue to remain with the company on reduced pay, the report added.

Among pilots and cabin crew, including those who were on standby, have quit Jet Airways to join other airlines, the report noted.

Few of the managerial staff are on leave without pay and a number of those whose salaries were slashed have resigned, sources added.

As is known, last month, Jet Airways temporarily cut salaries of some of its staff by up to half and sent some on leave without pay.

The action came in the wake of the airline’s revival plan hitting yet another hurdle in November after the Jalan-Kalrock consortium told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that paying additional money to clear staff provident fund and gratuity dues of around `250 crore was not part of its original resolution plan, which was approved by the NCLT last year.

On October 21, the NCLAT had directed the consortium to clear employees’ unpaid PF and gratuity dues until June 2019, when the insolvency process was initiated.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium has said that while it awaits the handover of Jet Airways under the revival process, the longer-than-expected time taken for its completion may result in it having to take some difficult decisions.