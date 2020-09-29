Senior bureaucrat PD Vaghela appointed new Trai chairman

The government has appointed PD Vaghela, secretary, department of pharmaceuticals, as the new Trai chairman for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Vaghela is an IAS officer of 1986 batch from Gujarat cadre.
Incumbent chairman RS Sharma’s tenure ends on September 30. Sharma served for a period of five years as his tenure was extended by two years.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.