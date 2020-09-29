Senior bureaucrat PD Vaghela appointed new Trai chairman

Vaghela is an IAS officer of 1986 batch from Gujarat cadre.

The government has appointed PD Vaghela, secretary, department of pharmaceuticals, as the new Trai chairman for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Vaghela is an IAS officer of 1986 batch from Gujarat cadre.

Incumbent chairman RS Sharma’s tenure ends on September 30. Sharma served for a period of five years as his tenure was extended by two years.