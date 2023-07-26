SemiconIndia 2023 to kick start on July 28

Building on the success of SemiconIndia 2022, India Semiconductor Mission, an independent business division of the Digital India Corporation is all set to organise its flagship SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandhinagar from July 28 – 30. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and is aimed at catalysing India’s Semiconductor ecosystem.

SemiconIndia 2023 will showcase various capabilities of India as a vibrant and sustainable manufacturing destination for global corporations. Top leadership from Industry, Governments, Academia, and R&D institutions shall be leveraging this platform to reflect and usher on key aspects including Ease of Doing Business, building trusted value chains, growth drivers, innovation and startups, and talent pipeline.

As a part of its curtain raiser, an exhibition at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar demonstrating state-of-the-art technologies in semiconductor industry was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel on July 25, 2023 in the presence of Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Addressing the attendees, Chandrasekhar said, “Through the Semicon India exhibition, young Indians and people associated with technology can learn a lot. In India’s techade journey semiconductors and electronics sector will have a huge role to play.”

The exhibition is open till July 30 and will showcase initiatives by more than 80 exhibitors from Semiconductor Design Start-ups and established Multinationals, Semiconductor Supply-chain, Equipment manufacturer, Electronics Manufacturers; Academia; Government/ State Labs. Some key participants include Micron, Applied Materials, LAM Research, Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon, AMD, NVIDIA, Analog Devices, Renesas, Samsung, Cadence Design Systems, Morphing Machines, InCore Semiconductors, IISc. Bangalore, IITs across the country.

Spread over a period of three days, the event shall include a host of sessions covering various aspects of development of a robust, resilient, sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Semicon conferences are organised in different geographies world-wide by SEMI and called Semicon Europa, West & East in USA, Taiwan, Korea, Japan etc. where semiconductor industry is established, with the aim to maximise outreach of the technological advancements in the semiconductor domain as well as the policies of various countries to strengthen their semiconductor ecosystem.