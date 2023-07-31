SemiconIndia 2023: India emerging as trusted global electronics manufacturing partner, says EAM S Jaishankar

Addressing the last day of the three-day SemiconIndia 2023, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar emphasized the role of India in critical and emerging technologies and importance of the country’s growth in the electronics sector, particularly semiconductors. He also stressed on India’s growing presence as a trusted global electronics manufacturing partner wherein international collaborations with the US, Japan and Australia and even upcoming opportunities with other like-minded countries hold significant importance.

The final day of the SemiconIndia 2023 Conference saw participation from industry, start-ups, academia and government and the discussions showcased the importance of critical aspects pertaining to semiconductor manufacturing and steps being taken to ensure the development of a robust, resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem.

The panel discussion on “International Collaboration for Trusted and Resilient Semiconductor Supply Chain” led by Anshuman Tripathi, Member, NSCS, talked about equitable growth and shared future for all. The panelists, Mike Hankey, Consul General, US Embassy; Kyoko Hokugo, Minister, Economy and development, Japan; Georgina Rose Mckay, First Secretary, Australian High Commission and Prof Arijit Raychowdhury, Georgia Tech University explored the potential of global partnerships in enhancing the semiconductor industry, with a particular focus on India’s role in becoming a major player in semiconductor manufacturing, research, talent exchange, clean energy transitions and critical minerals exploration.

The panel discussion on opportunities and challenges in emerging technologies talked about key innovations in semiconductors, future of automotive semiconductors, role of academia in advancing semiconductor technology and sustainability in the semiconductor ecosystem.

The discussion on “Catalysing New India’s Techade” reflected on the exciting prospects of setting up a semiconductor ecosystem in India, emphasizing that the country’s capacity to deliver both consumption and production makes it attractive to multinational companies.

Another panel discussion talked about the readiness assessment for the semiconductor ecosystem. Panelis discussed the remarkable growth and potential of the electronics sector. Meanwhile, boAt shared their journey of building a domestic brand and moving from imports to domestic manufacturing, supported by government policies and schemes, including the phased manufacturing programme.

Another panel demonstrated the preparedness of various states to attract investments, develop infrastructure, and nurture talent in the electronics and semiconductor industries, playing a vital role in India’s growth in this sector. The panelists also discussed the importance of financial and non-financial support for semiconductor companies, the need for fabless entrepreneurship, and the creation of State funds to support startups.

The deliberations on “Global Semiconductor Talent Capital” explored the implementation of Semicon India FutureSkills Talent Roadmap for making India as a Semiconductor Talent Nation.

Another session on creating a globally competitive compliance and regulatory framework highlighted the rapid changes in the ease of business and FDI processes, with a focus on Ease of Doing Business at the states level.

The second edition of SemiconIndia marked a significant shift, with the question changing from “why invest in India” to “why not invest in India” in the semiconductor industry. The second edition of SemiconIndia has placed India at the center of the conversation on the future of technology in general and future of semiconductors, in particular.