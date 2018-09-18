Sembcorp to supply solar power to Facebook’s Singapore operations

Our deal with Facebook is an example of how Sembcorp is aligning its business to the future.

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) said Tuesday it has signed a long-term solar energy deal with US-based social media company Facebook. Under this deal, Sembcorp will provide renewable power to support Facebook’s recently announced 1,70,000 square metre Singapore data centre, as well as its other Singapore operations, over the next 20 years, a company statement said.

Sembcorp will serve Facebook’s renewable energy needs through offsite solar panels totalling 50 MWp in capacity. These panels will be installed on close to 900 rooftops in the island state, between the end of this year and 2020, it said. “Our deal with Facebook is an example of how Sembcorp is aligning its business to the future.

As our world moves towards renewables and lower-carbon energy, there is an increasing demand for solutions that enable businesses to achieve growth while managing their impact on the environment. “Sembcorp is actively working with companies in this, and supporting their efforts towards this dual objective,” Neil McGregor, Group President & CEO of Sembcorp Industries, said in a statement.

The company has been steadily growing its renewable energy business, and now has over 2,500 megawatt of wind and solar power projects across Singapore, China and India. Earlier this year, the Singapore-based company announced ambitious targets to double its renewables portfolio and reduce carbon intensity by around 25 per cent by 2022.