Self-Help Groups to collect electricity bills in UP

In a bid to augment its billing efficiency and rev up its revenue, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has signed an agreement with National Rural Livelihood Mission to enable Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to collect electricity bill payments from the citizens at their doorsteps. The SHGs will get Rs 20 for a bill up to Rs 2,000 and 1% up to Rs 49,999.

In a tweet, UPPCL Chairman Arvind Kumar said this would enable Self Help Groups to create a prepaid wallet with UPPCL by depositing money. Once SHGs become agents they will be able to receive bill payments on behalf of UPPCL and give receipts. “This is UPPCL’s way to empower women and help them generate extra income,” the chairman tweeted.

Speaking to FE, an official of UPPCL said that the move will help consumers to pay bills at doorstep without having to reach out to UPPCL.

It may be mentioned that the cash starved UPPCL has drawn up a roadmap to improve the financial and operational performance of its discoms by 2024. The trajectory that it has drawn up include plans to bring down the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses from the current 30.3% to 15%, reduce ACS-ARR gap from -.07 in 2019-20 to 0.85 and bring down the distribution losses from the current 18% to 13.3% by March 2024. It has also set itself the task of scaling up the collection efficiency, which is bordering 85%, at present to 98% by 2024.