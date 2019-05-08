See stability returning to telecom market by Q4 FY20: COAI

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 5:24:03 PM

Rival Reliance Jio had posted 64.7 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 840 crore in the March quarter of 2018-19. It had recorded a net profit of Rs 510 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The telecom operators will look at getting more offerings like content, e-commerce and financial services (PTI File photo)The telecom operators will look at getting more offerings like content, e-commerce and financial services (PTI File photo)

Stability and rationality may to return to the telecom market by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, as mobile operators move beyond hyper-competitive pricing into tapping new, value-added avenues of revenue to bolster topline and profit, according to industry body COAI.

“We expect stability and rationality to return to the market. The market has been, in a sense, a bit irrational in terms of dynamics, in terms of pricing…intensity of going after other people’s customers,” Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI. The telecom operators will look at getting more offerings like content, e-commerce and financial services aggregated onto their networks to enhance revenue streams and arrest declines in topline and bottomline, he said.

“I don’t personally expect to see revenue declining by the time we get to the fourth quarter of the current financial year. We have seen that for the last 5-6 quarters, we have seen decline in topline and profitability.

“That will be arrested…I don’t see a great uptick in churn, and I don’t see hyper-competitive pricing going on…because of those factors, I would expect to see stability return to the market,” Mathews added. Earlier this week, telecom operator Bharti Airtel reported a surprise 29 per cent surge in March quarter net profit, aided by exceptional income gains.

The company, whose profitability has been battered by intense price competition posed by the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, earned a net profit of Rs 107.2 crore in January-March quarter as compared with Rs 82.9 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, its first rise in profit after several quarters. Its revenue soared 6.2 per cent to Rs 20,602.2 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Rival Reliance Jio had posted 64.7 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 840 crore in the March quarter of 2018-19. It had recorded a net profit of Rs 510 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Reliance Jio’s operating revenue was up 55.8 per cent to Rs 11,106 crore during the reported quarter as compared with Rs 7,128 crore in the year-ago period. India’s largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea is slated to announce its result for the fiscal ended March 2019, on May 13.

“From an industry perspective, we have probably seen the worst of churn, and worst of intensity of cutting of tariffs, so we are seeing more rationality coming in because of the challenge of raising finances…The question of how bad is it going to be is past…We are looking at a more positive dimension,” Mathews said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. See stability returning to telecom market by Q4 FY20: COAI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition