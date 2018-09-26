Sector to recover in early 2019: Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan

Speaking at the event, Sinha noted that FDI in the sector has grown five-fold since FY16.

Emphasising that the telecom sector is on the path to stability, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Tuesday said the industry is expected to return to growth by early next year, adding that communications is not just a vertical now, but is aiding other sectors to grow horizontally.

“We expect that probably by early next year growth in telecom will start again. And as we said, with robust prospects of growth and investments coming in, we firmly expect this sector to become the poster boy of growth again,” she told reporters.

Telecom minister Manoj Sinha, who inaugurated a seminar on FDI in telecom, too had a similar take. “The Cabinet has already approved a package for the sector, which is at various stages of implementation. The fundamentals of the market are very robust and the phase of consolidation currently going on is almost at the point of end. The sector will grow,” the minister added.

Speaking at the event, Sinha noted that FDI in the sector has grown five-fold since FY16. “FDI in telecom surged nearly five times from $1.3 billion in FY16 to $6.2 billion in FY18, bolstering our efforts to make India a digital powerhouse.”

Sinha said that now the government’s efforts are on expanding the country’s telecom and digital infrastructure so that the dream of integrating 1.3 billion Indians with the global economy can be achieved, for which the ministry is working on the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP).

“India requires investments in developing new technologies and making them accessible as well as affordable for the citizens. We are poised to become the third largest economy over the next two decades and it is an opportune moment for investors across the world to invest in India. Through NDCP, we hope to attract investments worth $100 billion,” the minister said.