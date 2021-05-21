Second wave taking its toll on DoT, state-run telcos’ staff

MTNL board member and director finance SK Gupta passed away. BBNL director finance Vinod Kumar, too, passed away.

As the second wave is ravaging the country, officials in the department of telecommunications (DoT) and state-run entities, including BSNL, MTNL, BBNL and ITI, are falling prey to it. Overall, around 10 officials of DoT, 130 of BSNL, 16 of MTNL, 10 of ITI and 2 of TCIL have lost their lives due to Covid.

Some of the senior DoT officials who got Covid include member finance PK Sinha, member services BK Jog, additional secretary Anita Parveen, additional administrator of USOF Manoj Anand and several other DDGs. In all, 88 officials of DoT headquarters Sanchar Bhawan have been infected with the virus. It must be mentioned that member finance and member services are also members of Digital Communications Commission (DCC), which is the highest decision-making body of DoT.

When it comes to state-run telecom units, the situation is very grim with many members of BSNL board, including CMD PK Purwar, getting infected with Covid. Apart from Purwar, who is now recovering, BSNL director (Enterprise) V Ramesh, director (consumer mobility) SK Mishra and various chief general managers of several states have got Covid. Similarly, BBNL board directors RK Singh and VP Singh have got the infection.

MTNL board member and director finance SK Gupta passed away. BBNL director finance Vinod Kumar, too, passed away.

Senior officials at DoT headquarters highlighted that despite Covid at its peak, they have been coming regularly to office. Unlike the private sector, where a majority of officials, including the senior-most, are currently working from home, many of the government staff is coming routinely to office. Some of the work related to BSNL has slowed down as many of the board members are down with Covid. But despite the limitations and lack of staff, DoT announced the 5G trials schedule during the peak of Covid.