SECI trades 35 BU renewable energy for Rs 10,000 cr in FY23

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) traded more than 35 billion units (BU) of renewable energy power, a jump of over 59%, and earned a record revenue of Rs 10,000 crore in financial year 2022-23.

“India is witnessing an energy transition towards sustainable sources at an unprecedented pace and SECI is striving hard to have the maximum contribution in nation’s journey towards 500 GW of non-fossil fuel by 2030,” SECI MD Suman Sharma said.

The revenue from power trading has crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time since the inception of SECI in 2011, she added as per a statement by the ministry of new and renewable energy.

SECI is the primary implementing agency of the ministry for renewable energy schemes and projects towards fulfillment of India’s international commitments.

Also read: Govt launches new e-commerce portal for artisans, weavers with 0% commission from sellers, free shipping

Till date, SECI has awarded renewable energy project capacities of over 56 GW. SECI is also active in setting up of projects through its own investments as well as for other public sector entities as project management consultant.