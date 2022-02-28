SECI, HPCL sign MoU to work together in RE, electric mobility, alternative fuels

The MOU envisages cooperation and collaboration in the field of Renewable Energy, Electric Mobility, and alternative fuels including the development of ESG Projects.

State refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd has inked a pact for cooperation and collaboration in the field of renewable energy, electric mobility, and alternative fuels including the development of ESG Projects.

“In order to realize green energy objectives and the GOI’s efforts towards carbon-neutral economy, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) on 24th February 2022 in New Delhi,” a Ministry of New and Renewable Energy statement said.

The MOU envisages cooperation and collaboration in the field of Renewable Energy, Electric Mobility, and alternative fuels including the development of ESG Projects.

SECI is engaged in the promotion and development of various renewable energy resources, especially Solar/Wind energy, RE-based Storage Systems, Waste to Energy, trading of power, R&D Projects as well as RE base products like Green Hydrogen, green Ammonia, RE powered EV, etc.