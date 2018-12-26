Sealing drive in Delhi: Confederation of All India Traders to hold city-wide agitation on January 3

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 7:52 PM

An umbrella body of traders from across the country Wednesday announced a city-wide agitation in Delhi on January 3, seeking relief from the ongoing sealing drive.

The decision was taken by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at a meeting here, which was attended by "trade leaders of more than 75 prominent trade associations of Delhi", the CAIT said.

An umbrella body of traders from across the country Wednesday announced a city-wide agitation in Delhi on January 3, seeking relief from the ongoing sealing drive. The decision was taken by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at a meeting here, which was attended by “trade leaders of more than 75 prominent trade associations of Delhi”, the CAIT said. “Traders of Delhi are highly perturbed with the ongoing sealing in Delhi, and have now decided to launch a city-wide big agitation, seeking relief from sealing,” CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.

The agitation on January 3 will begin with a dharna by city-based traders, he said. Khandelwal said the CAIT has prepared a charter for the agitation which, seeks de-sealing of shops that have been sealed and to stop any further sealing drive in Delhi.

He reiterated that the Union government should either bring a legislation in this regard in the current session of Parliament or an ordinance immediately after the session.

