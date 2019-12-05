SDMC launches policy for granting license for setting up mobile towers on wheels

If any COW is found installed without permission, after 30 days of the policy, then it will be regularised only after the payment of a penalty at 50 per cent over and above the monthly rental charges, he said.

Seeking to boost revenue and ensure better mobile connectivity, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday launched the policy for granting license to service providers for setting up mobile towers on wheels, officials said. Under this policy, any new or existing telecom company or service provider having a valid license from the department of telecommunication in the Centre, can apply for a license for setting up of cell on wheels (COW) within the jurisdiction of SDMC on the basis of monthly rental charges, they said.

According to the policy, there will be one-time non-refundable administrative charges to the tune of Rs 10,000 per COW, the SDMC said in a statement. The monthly rental charges will be Rs 339 per sq ft per month. It has been decided that the maximum duration for setting up of a COW will be three years and minimum duration will be three months, the SDMC said.

The service providers will have to pay the monthly rental charges according to the land allotted for the purpose. SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said under this policy, existing COWs have 30 days time to get it regularised, for which they have to pay the arrears from the date of their existence, with penalty as 25 per cent over and above monthly rental charges.

If any COW is found installed without permission, after 30 days of the policy, then it will be regularised only after the payment of a penalty at 50 per cent over and above the monthly rental charges, he said.

The rental charges as well as the penalty will be charged on monthly basis. To prove the existence of the COW, a telecom company will have to submit an affidavit along with other requisite documents, the statement said. He said the SDMC shall allot a maximum area up to 50 sqm per COW with maximum width up to 8 metre (including space required for anchor wires etc.,). The maximum height of any structural element installed with a COW will be up to 30 m above the ground level at any location, the civic body said. Commissioner Bharti said that this policy will certainly lead to the additional revenue as well as will help in regularisation of illegal towers.