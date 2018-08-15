Scooter-sharing start-up Vogo gets funding from Ola, Munjal, others

Vogo, a start-up scooter sharing platform for a short haul commute, on Tuesday announced that it has raised an undisclosed Series A round of funding led by ANI Technologies and Hero MotoCorp chairman, Pawan Munjal, besides Stellaris Venture Partners & Matrix Partners India. Other investors include TaxiForSure founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, Blackbuck founder Rajesh Yabaji and Goodbox founder Mayank Bidawatka.

Vogo is a dockless scooter rental company which lets customers rent scooters for short one-way trips at various locations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The app enables users to locate, unlock and pick-up its scooters and bikes at one point, and drop it off at a different point, without the need for a docking station. Every Vogo scooter comes with an OTP-based IoT sensor. The company said it plans to add over 1,000 pick-up points across both the cities in the coming year.

Anand Ayyadurai, founder and CEO, Vogo, said, “We’ve been working with the authorities since the launch of our operations late last year to expand our services.”