Scooter rental startup Vogo raises Series A funding from Ola, Hero MotoCorp, others

The Vogo scooters come with an OTP based IoT sensor, which lets customers to access the key without the need for any human intervention.

Vogo, a Bangalore-based dockless scooter-sharing startup, has raised series A round of funding from a group of investors led by taxi-hailing app Ola, family office of Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, Stellaris Venture Partners and Matrix Partners India, according to a statement.

Angel investors that participated in this round included Rajesh Yabaji, founder of Blackbuck; Aprameya Radhakrishna, founder of TaxiForSure and Mayank Bidawatka, founder of Goodbox. The amount being raised has not been disclosed. However, it is learnt that the company has secured about $5-7 million in this round.

“Our goal is to make a Vogo scooter available in every nook and corner of the country that’s plagued with issues like traffic congestion, pollution and growing population. We’ve been working with the authorities since the launch of our operations late last year, to make this a reality in a vast majority of areas in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and the response has been quite overwhelming.”said Anand Ayyadurai, founder and CEO of Vogo.

This funding would be utilized across fleet expansion, building out IoT technology to the next level and building team capabilities. The expansion will be focused on Bangalore & Hyderabad, Ayyudurai told Financial Express.

The startup is expected to benefit from expertise and data analytics of Ola to understand demand patterns. It will compete with other bike sharing startups – Metrobikes and TVS Motor-backed online rental marketplace RentOnGo.

Founded in 2016, by Anand Ayyadurai, Padmanabhan Balakrishnan and Sanchit Mittal, Vogo is a automated scooter sharing platform for short haul commute of three to six kilometers. People can rent the dockless scooters from the rental company using their app for short one way trips at various locations across the city.

The app allows users to locate, unlock and pick-up scooters and bikes at one point and then drop it off at a different point without the need of a docking station. At present, the startup operates in Bangalore and Hyderabad and is planning to add more than 1000 pickup points across the two cities in the coming year.