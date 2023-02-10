Schneider Electric expands India operations with new product lines

Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management, is expanding its India operations with launch of new product lines in one of its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, to support the growing demand for energy management solutions.

The company also said that it is creating a dedicated pool of 400 engineers within its existing resource pool of over 5,600 R&D and software engineers, to drive innovation and digitization of power management.

Also read: Adani group ratings outlook cut to negative by Moody’s; Adani Green Energy, others downgraded from stable

“60% of energy today is lost or wasted, presenting an opportunity for us to help customers become more energy efficient. We believe a more electric and digital world is critical to enabling a decarbonised, and resilient future,” said Manish Kumar, executive vice president, Digital Energy, Schneider Electric. “These innovations allow our customers to increase equipment performance, minimize power loss up to 30%, and reduce carbon impact.”

Also read: PM Modi urges businesses to utilise the government’s food processing PLI scheme

“Manufacturing and R&D are at the heart of India’s economic development. With the country’s growing energy needs and it being the third largest primary energy consumer in the world, there is an exponential need to innovate and distribute products that not only support safety of consumers but create awareness on the amount of energy consumed. Our massive portfolio will help support this growing demand and support in future-proofing quality equipment for our consumers, said Anil Chaudhry, zone president, India and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India.