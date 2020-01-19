Scared of flying? This Indian carrier is the world’s 5th safest airline

The product rating, on the other hand, hinges on personal in-flight entertainment, cabin space and comfort, beverages, food and seat recline. (Image: Reuters)

Airline safety is perhaps among the things flyers hope they don’t have to think about when they board an aircraft. And if the airline is among the following, which have been rated the safest low-cost airlines globally, even the ones who are scared of flying can take a deep breath. According to airline safety and product review portal AirlineRatings.com, India’s IndiGo is the world’s safest low-cost carrier for 2020 after Air Arabia (UAE), Flybe (UK), Frontier (US), and HK Express (Hong Kong). The other five in the list are JetBlue (US), Volaris (Mexico), Vueling (Spain), Westjet (Canada), and Wizz (Hungary).

The annual rating of airlines is based on a range of factors including “audits from aviation’s governing and industry bodies, government audits, airline’s crash and serious incident record, profitability, industry-leading safety initiatives, and fleet age,” according to the portal. IndiGo is given seven out of seven-star safety rating and four out of five-star product rating.

IndiGo — India’s largest airline has over 250 planes in its kitty and has a market share of over 47 per cent. DGCA has given the carrier more time to replace the Pratt & Whitney engines fitted to its Airbus A320neo planes which have been linked to in-flight engine shutdowns, PTI reported citing a statement by DGCA. The watchdog had asked the airline in November to replace the engines by January 31 after four incidents of in-flight engine shutdowns within a week caused “serious concern”.

The safety rating depends on IATA operational safety audit certification, not blacklisted by European Union, maintaining fatality-free record for the past 10 years, the US Federal Aviation Authority’s endorsement, meeting eight safety parameters by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and whether it has been grounded by the respective country’s aviation authority for safety issues. The product rating, on the other hand, hinges on personal in-flight entertainment, cabin space and comfort, beverages, food and seat recline.

Overall, out of the 405 airlines globally monitored, Australia’s Qantas was ranked the world’s safest airline for 2020. “Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the jet era,” AirlineRatings.com’s Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in the announcement published on the portal. “But Qantas is not alone. Long established airlines such as Hawaiian and Finnair have perfect records in the jet era,” he added. The other 10 airlines in the top 20 safest airlines list include Air New Zealand, EVA Air, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Australia, Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic Airlines, TAP Portugal, SAS, Royal Jordanian, Swiss, Finnair, Lufthansa, Aer Lingus, and KLM.