Scale of tech adoption shows it has become a behavioural change: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said the adoption of digital technologies by everyone, whether rich or poor, has demonstrated that it has become a behavioural change.

Addressing the 59th convocation ceremony at IIT-Madras where he was the chief guest, Chandrasekaran said: “It is clear that it is going to be a digital world and a digital economy.”

“There is going to be no domain industry that is going to lead by itself, whether it is healthcare or manufacturing. That can happen only when all of you (students) play a role and it is going to be an exciting role driving transformation across sectors,” he said.

Pointing to the opportunities available for the graduating students, he said it is an exciting time to start one’s career, especially so in India. “The country’s economy has grown 100 times in the 75 years since 1947 to today. Nobody would have predicted India would play a significant role in the technology sector. The country’s per capita GDP is going to increase significantly in the next decade and decades to come,” he added.

However, the Tata Sons chairman said, there are still some issues – such as a lot of people in the country still don’t have access to many things, be it education and healthcare or market access. “We have a lot of things to fix, but we have come a long way,” he added. According to Chandrasekaran, the country is at a time when there is a tremendous opportunity for India, Indian businesses and for the social sector.

Speaking about the availability and resilience of the supply chain, he said: “I always talk about an India-plus model which consists of a vast number of things – semiconductors, batteries, new materials, and new formulations. These require talent, more so tech talent,” he added.

Pawan Goenka, chairman, board of governors, IIT-Madras, said: “This is a very important decade for India. The world order is changing. India today has opportunities like never before across sectors and geographies. Technology is revolutionising every aspect of our lives. There could not have been a better time for you to graduate and make a difference to the lives of millions of people.”

He said the new technological revolution across the world is being driven by startups. India has come of age in its startup ecosystem and IITM is playing a key role in it, he added. “What I personally appreciate is that IITM-incubated startups tend to be in deep-tech areas like advanced communication, agritech, artificial intelligence, IoT, green energy and the space technology,” Goenka said.