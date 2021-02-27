  • MORE MARKET STATS

SC upholds HC order setting aside ED move to attach Satyam’s FDs worth Rs 822 cr

By: |
February 27, 2021 3:15 AM

The Supreme Court had earlier in December 2017 rejected the ED's appeal seeking to make Tech Mahindra liable for the alleged money laundering of over Rs 820 crore by erstwhile Satyam Computer Services.

However, the top court left open the larger issue whether PMLA can overide other laws like IBC, etc.However, the top court left open the larger issue whether PMLA can overide other laws like IBC, etc.

In a relief to Tech Mahindra, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Hyderabad High Court’s order that set aside an Enforcement Directorate’s decision to provisionally attach the IT company’s fixed deposits worth Rs 822 crore.

A bench, led by justice RF Nariman, dismissed the ED’s appeal after solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed it that the agency no longer wanted to pursue the case.

Related News

However, the top court left open the larger issue whether PMLA can overide other laws like IBC, etc.

The Supreme Court had earlier in December 2017 rejected the ED’s appeal seeking to make Tech Mahindra liable for the alleged money laundering of over Rs 820 crore by erstwhile Satyam Computer Services.

The top court had upheld the High Court’s 2014 judgment that ruled that Tech Mahindra cannot be fastened with criminal liability of Satyam.

The ED in 2012 had provisionally attached the fixed deposits under Section 5 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, before Tech Mahindra formally took over scam-hit Satyam Computers.

This was done on the ground that it was ill-gotten proceeds of the B Ramalinga Raju-founded Satyam Computers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SC upholds HC order setting aside ED move to attach Satyams FDs worth Rs 822 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Discoms must use cost-effective model to set up smart meters’
2As UP waits for Atmanirbhar package, power dues swell to over Rs 26k cr
3RHFL defaults on around Rs 100-cr repayments in December