SC to hear DoT plea on Bharti-Tikona merger

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the DoT’s plea against the TDSAT order that stayed its demand of Rs 1,627 crore for allowing the merger of Bharti Airtel with Tikona Wireless. A bench led by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi posted the matter for hearing on Monday after DoT sought urgent hearing.

DoT had in August 2018 asked Bharti Airtel to pay a total of Rs 1,626.89 crore to clear the merger with Bharti Digital Networks (formerly known as Tikona Digital Networks). Airtel had, however, approached the TDSAT seeking a stay on the DoT demand.

“…Accordingly, we direct the authorities concerned of the Union of India to take the merger of two companies and licence on record, subject to the under mentioned conditions and the final result of this petition… This interim order shall govern the parties till it is vacated or modified after considering any further or new material, which may be brought on record on behalf of the respondent,” TDSAT had stated while ruling in favour of the merger.

In March 2017, Airtel had announced its decision to acquire 4G business of Tikona Networks, including broadband spectrum and 350 sites across five telecom circles, for about Rs 1,600 crore. Tikona had 20 MHz spectrum in the 2,300-MHz band, with second largest eco-system of 4G devices in Gujarat, eastern UP, western UP, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh circles.

The National Company Law Tribunal in July last year had approved the merger. Airtel plans to roll out high-speed 4G services on the newly acquired spectrum in the five circles immediately after the transaction is complete.